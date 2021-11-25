Northern Trust Corp Acquires 187,918 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Aemetis worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

