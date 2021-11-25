Northern Trust Corp Acquires 147,763 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 1,485.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 459,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,554.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 871,897 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 774,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 158,776 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

