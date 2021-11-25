Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
