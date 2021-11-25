Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

