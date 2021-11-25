Nicholas J. Valeriani Acquires 1,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 2,135,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,112,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $1,844,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

