NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

