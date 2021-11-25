Newfound Research LLC Purchases 132 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.97. 708,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $176.10. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

