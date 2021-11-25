Newfound Research LLC Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. 2,205,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

