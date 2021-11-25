Newfound Research LLC Has $107,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 105.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.49. 948,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.