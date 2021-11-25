Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of A traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.97. 2,291,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,541. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.