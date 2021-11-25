New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.21.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

