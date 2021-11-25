Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $557.67 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 567,925,521 coins and its circulating supply is 567,924,935 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.