NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 52,964 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

