NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 52,964 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
