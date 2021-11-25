Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

