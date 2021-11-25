Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
