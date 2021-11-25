Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.45

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 165221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

NLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$893.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

