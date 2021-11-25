Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.58 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015847 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,261,834 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.