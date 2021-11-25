National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.81

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 31261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,074 shares of company stock worth $2,776,743. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth $48,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

