National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Investment analysts at National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

SBB stock opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$554.22 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

