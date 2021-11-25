National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$109.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

