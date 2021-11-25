NASB Financial (NASB) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS: NASB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NASB Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A NASB Financial Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NASB Financial pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A $103.50 million 4.45 NASB Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.98

NASB Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NASB Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial Competitors 395 1666 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.94%. Given NASB Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NASB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NASB Financial peers beat NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

