Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.53% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ MYNA opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

