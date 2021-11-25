MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.58. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 13,803 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.