Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 5.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 28,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,900,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

