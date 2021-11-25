Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Given New GBX 315 Price Target at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:MUL opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £212.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.91.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
