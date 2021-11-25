Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Given New GBX 315 Price Target at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:MUL opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £212.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.91.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.