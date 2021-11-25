MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €217.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €187.15 ($212.67) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

