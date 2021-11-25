M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $161.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $116.29 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

