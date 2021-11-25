MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Gap Down to $656.88

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $656.88, but opened at $635.20. MSCI shares last traded at $629.78, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $635.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

