Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Mplx has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.