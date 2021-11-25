Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.
Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Mplx has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84.
In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
