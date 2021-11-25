Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.450 EPS.

MOV stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

