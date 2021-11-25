Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $259.15

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.15 and last traded at $256.89, with a volume of 6741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

