Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $60.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

