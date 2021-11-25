Morgan Stanley Lowers Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) to Hold

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.95 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SCPAF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

