Morgan Stanley Has $13.15 Million Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the first quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

