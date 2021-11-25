Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.