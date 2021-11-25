MoneyLion Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($43.01) Per Share (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for MoneyLion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($43.01) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ML opened at $4.57 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

