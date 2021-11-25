Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.