Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

