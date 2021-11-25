Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 69,914 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,914 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of iShares MBS ETF worth $48,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $107.03 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.