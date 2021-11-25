Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,926 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.