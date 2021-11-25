Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $273.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,469,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

