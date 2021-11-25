Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE MODN opened at $29.25 on Friday. Model N has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.