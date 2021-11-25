Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.