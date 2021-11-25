Mizuho Trims Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 421,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,592,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 58,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,943,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.