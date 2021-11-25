Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

