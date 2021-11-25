Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $16.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.