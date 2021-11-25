Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

