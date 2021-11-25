Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $637.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.40. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 1.36 and a 12-month high of 5.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

