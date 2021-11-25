Millennium Management LLC Purchases 151,127 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Centogene were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Centogene Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.