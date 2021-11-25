Millennium Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 617.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $487,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

