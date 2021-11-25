Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,932 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

