Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 141.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 170,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

GLHAU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.